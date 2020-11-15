Mary G. Young, 95, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1925 in Arlington, VA.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Young, Jr., daughters, Barbara Booth and Linda Young and son, Richard Young.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Cox (John), John D. Young (Donna), James Edward Young III, Pat Dunlop, daughter-in-law, Patti Young and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary was a beloved member of St. Olaf's Catholic Church for many years and was fondly referred to as "The Queen of St. Olaf's" by the priest and her fellow parishioners.
She was well known for her delicious pound cakes, which she generously shared with family and friends.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Norge, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Olaf's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared for the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.