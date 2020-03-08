|
|
Mary Gibson, age 65, passed away at home on March 4th, 2020 surrounded by family. Mary was born in Michigan and lovingly adopted by Doreen and Robert McGibbon. Mary graduated from Christopher Newport College, now University, with a degree in accounting. She was a long time employee of the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Defense. Mary loved to travel, entertain, and cook for family and friends. She was devoted to her dogs.
Mary is predeceased by her husband Leighton Scott Gibson III, and her parents Doreen and Robert McGibbon. She is survived by her daughter Lisa M. Gibson, her brother Douglas E. McGibbon (Ann), her partner Jim Knight, and her niece Melissa Moore (Shawn), nephew Scott McGibbon, great nieces, and other loving family members.
The family wishes to thank Doctors Kostov and Starodub, and Nurses Nikki, Nancy and Abby of the Riverside Peninsula Cancer Institute. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020