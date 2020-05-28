Mary Grainger Hood, 76, of Smithfield, VA passed peacefully at home on May 24, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1944 in Baltimore, MD.
Mary was a kind-hearted soul who touched many lives through her work and was a devoted member of her church, Parkview Baptist. She was a Teacher's Assistant for over 25 years whilst working as a Sunday School Teacher. She worked at Boykin's Tavern following her retirement from teaching.
Mary was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and, along with her late husband, sponsored an annual baseball tournament through Northampton Little League in memory of her son, Christopher. She was always seen with a book in her hand, and some may even say her one true love was purple, as that was her signature color.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, William Hood; a son, Christopher Hood; parents, Ralph Hambleton and Emma McCubbin; as well as her brothers, Pete, Ralph, Bobby, and Jimmy Hambleton. She is survived by her son, Matthew Hood of Poquoson; step-daughter, Denise Barnhart of Toano (Chris); grandchildren, Lindsey, Caroline, and Ellie Hood, Bo and Sarah Barnhart; sister, Kathryn Yarbrough (Denny); her close life-long friends, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 6pm on Thursday, May 28 at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, where a limited service will take place at 9am on May 29th with burial to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2020.