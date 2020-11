Mary H. Barber, 93, of Newport News, passed away quietly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She graduated from Newport News High School and was a longtime member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. Mary was active in the Hilton Junior Woman's Club and numerous bridge groups. Enjoyment for Mary was playing tennis and watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and activities.Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George C. "Buck" Barber, Jr. Always devoted to her family, she is survived by her four sons: Lewis C. Barber (Charlene), George C. Barber, III (Debra), Michael D. Barber (Susan) and Paul J. Barber (Kathy). Her family included 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastors Clark DeSarro-Raynal and Charles Tucker, at Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 ( https://www.hidenwood.org ).Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.