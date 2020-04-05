|
Mary Helen Smith, 53, of Gloucester, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Hospital. Mary will be remembered as a very loving, kind, and giving person. Her strength and kindness were felt by everyone she touched.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Grace Williams, and three brothers, Johnny, Leonard, and Rick Williams. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, Tony Smith of Gloucester, daughters, Tiffany Cake (Travis) of Hampton and Kristi Tuggle of Richmond, stepson, Timothy Tuggle (Tara) of Hampton, brother, David Williams (Debbie) of Hampton, and sisters, Wanda Haas (Wayne) of Gloucester, Jane Russell (Bruce) of Suffolk, and Cindy Meredith (Herman) of Poquoson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was so excited to meet her first grandchild, Cooper, in August but will always be looking over him as his guardian angel. The legacy of Mary's kind spirit, passion for the Dallas Cowboys, love for cooking, laughter, hugs, and zest for life will live on through her family and so many friends. Mary was always there to brighten the lives of others; It was often said Mary never met a stranger. She touched the hearts and lifted the spirits of everyone she met. Mary will be missed but never forgotten. The family will have a celebration of Mary's life at a later date but friends are encouraged to visit www.hoggfh.com to share memories and condolences. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020