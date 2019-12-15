|
|
Mary Herman Jackson, age 81, of Keller, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born May 5, 1938 in Brownsville, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Glen and Maurine Herman. She was married to the late Robert T. Jackson for 57 years who preceded her in 2017.
After graduating from Baylor University in 1959, she taught school for several years. Mary was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passion in life was her family. Throughout much of her life she was active in church and community activities. P.E.O., a philanthropic education organization, was dear to her heart.
She is survived by her sons Tom (Lynice) of Savannah, Georgia and Ron (Sarah) of Keller, Texas; a brother Elwyn Herman of Brownsville Texas; grandchildren: Will, Caroline, Zach, and Kade; Blake and Brett and their mother Jennifer Jackson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, at 1:30 p.m. at White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas in the Founder's Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to The Joseph School in Haiti, 161 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203; https://thejosephschool.kindful.com/?campaign=1048184
Online condolences can be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/mary-jackson-8958021
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019