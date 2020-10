Mrs. Mary J. Lee, 73, wife of Jerome Lee, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of her life will take place 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The Entombment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. Please visit www.cookebros.com for the full obituary.