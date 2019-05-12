|
Mrs. Mary Jane Conner was peacefully called home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born November 24, 1943, daughter of Norma Whiting (Brown) Fields and the late James Brown. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Grace Rochelle Brown. Her legacy will eternally be cherished in the lives of her loving husband, Randolph Conner; daughters, Gloria Walker (Paul), Prudence Conner, and Jacquelyn Poole; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother, Norma Fields; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in St. John Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mrs. Conner may be viewed from 5:00 pm. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019