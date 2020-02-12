|
Mary Jane Pepe (Witt-Wood) - 88 passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA and resided her last years in Mathews County at Mathews Convalescent Home. She was full of life in her younger years and lived life to the fullest. Her grandchildren would say she was a spitfire and a great dresser. She loved her animals as well as her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Edith Witt. Her loving husband Verlon C. Wood(Curly) and her two loving daughters, Donna L. Young (Wood) and Delores A. Martin (Wood) and her son in law - William G. Hall (Fuzzy), a sister Peggy Witt of Florida. She also loss her two dogs Dustin Hoffman and Kelly.
She leaves behind four sisters, Gloria Witt, Betty Brienza, Margaret Avery & Dottie Openchain.
She leaves behind her daughter Debera G. Hall (Wood) and son Robert & Deborah Wood. She also leaves behind two son in laws, Robert (Bobby) Young and James (Jimmy) Martin. She was loved by her grandchildren,
Travis & Mary Hall, Jamie Hall, Tabitha & Jimmy Gollihugh (Wood), Jeremy & Kelsey Wood and Dallas(Martin) & Bryan Hoegerl. She leaves behind three great grand children, Ashton, Cole & Kelsey. Many Nephews and Nieces.The family wishes to thank Mathews Convalescent home Staff and RWRH Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make a donation honoring Mary Jane's life to your local Animal Shelter. She loved her dogs with all her heart.
Arrangements are being provided by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, 7192 Main Street, Gloucester,VA. There will be a private memorial this summer for friends and family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020