I am not a wordsmith, but it is times like these that make me pause and wish I had been an English major. Because if anyone deserves an eloquent tribute, it is a mother. I am not going to completely toss convention and propriety out the window; I will get to those in a minute. No, first, I want to speak from the heart and give thanks to our mom.
Thank you for all your love and support. Thank you for the million small acts of love and kindness. Thank you for taking care of us when we were sick and for backing us when things got tough. Thank you for the care packages and home cooked meals. Thank you for teaching me how to write my new last name in your beautiful cursive penmanship. Thank you for the billions of laughs and your "angry squirrel" impression. Thank you for checking in to make sure we were okay. Thank you for always welcoming us home. Thank you for a million more things I may not note here, but are in our hearts. Thank you for always being there and loving us. Thank you for the memories, momma. We love you!
Mary Jane Reynolds Johnson entered into rest on July 24th at the age of 72.
Mary is preceded in death by her son, Bradley W. Johnson; her brother, Edwin E. Reynolds; her parents, Benjamin and Norma Reynolds of Hampton, VA.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas A. Johnson, Jr. They were married June 29th, 1968 in Elizabeth City, NC.
Mary is lovingly remembered by her children, Amie J. Holman of Chesapeake, VA, and Thomas A. Johnson, III of Charleston, SC, and their families.
Mary was born in Hampton, VA in 1948. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 1968 and nearly two years later started her family. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Old Dominion University for close to 25 years.
Mary loved her four grandchildren Kara, Kelly, Jackson, and Jane as well as her two great grandchildren Ava and Amelia. She also loved her little dog Charlie and watching old John Wayne movies.
The funeral service for remembrance will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666 on August 8th. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00a.m. Service will be at 11:00a.m., but you may also join the family virtually with live streaming as an optional way to attend. To view the live service please visit https://www.facebook.com/ParklawnWood/
. Due to COVID, a reception will not take place at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.parklawn-woodfh.com
.