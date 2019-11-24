|
|
Mary Jarratt Kellogg, who was born in Jarratt, VA, passed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mary was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Newport News until its closing and was a current member of Hilton Presbyterian Church. She graduated with honors from Farmville State Teachers College (Longwood University) in 1945 and was a member of the Junior League of Hampton Roads. Mary was also a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and the Susan Constant Committee of Virginia. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening and playing bridge with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 69 years, Kemper L. Kellogg, Jr., one sister, Paige Barnes of Colonial Heights and two nephews, Tom Barnes of Richmond and Ben Barnes and his family of Jarratt. In addition to her parents, Dr. Thomas Franklin Jarratt and Elsie Davis Jarratt, she was preceded in death by her son Kemper "Trip" L. Kellogg, III.
As she requested, her body was donated to science and there are no services planned. The family request that in lieu of flowers and food that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choosing in her memory. The family wishes to thank all of their neighbors and close friends for their support during her time of need.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019