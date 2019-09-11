|
|
Mary Jean Wilson passed away at her home on June 19, 2019. She was born April 21, 1925, in Denver, Colorado, to Clyde and Nora Thomas Carpenter. Mary Jean was a loving wife and mother, beautiful, adventurous, energetic, intrepid. She was an excellent cook, avid gardener, enthusiastic sports fan, voracious reader, and correspondent nonpareil. She coached softball and cheerleading teams, sewed and knitted, and volunteered as a hospital aide and reading tutor. She skillfully and artistically painted everything from her husband's train set backdrops to floral miniatures. She loved her pets and traveling.
In 1972, Mary Jean was selected as the Air Force Wife of the Year, and accompanied by her husband, Lt. Col. Wallace ("Rusty") E. S. Wilson (USAF), she traveled as an Air Force goodwill ambassador to various military bases and veterans' hospitals throughout our country.
Mary Jean enjoyed a long career at Colonial Williamsburg. She started as an historical interpreter, went on to become an executive assistant, and finished in marketing. She then moved on to the Mariners' Museum where Rusty and she enjoyed doing first person interpretation. Mary Jean also volunteered for many years as a visitors' information guide at Patrick Henry Airport where she enjoyed greeting and helping travelers, especially the servicewomen and servicemen who passed by her desk.
Predeceased by Rusty, Mary Jean is survived by her son Kirk with granddaughters Sylia, Madeline, and Carmen; her daughter Janis and son-in-law Robert Polastre with granddaughter Lorena and husband Beau Riely and great-grandchildren Connor, Meg, Jack and Luke, and granddaughter Andrea and husband Luke Kirby; daughter Mary and son-in-law John Recknagel with granddaughter Alison and husband Alex Riviere, and granddaughter Lindsay; and daughter Lisa and son-in-law William Pittman with grandson Stewart and wife Katharine and great-grandson Jamie, and granddaughter Katherine and husband Jeremy Linton and great-granddaughter Shannon.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Riverside Hospice, or the Peninsula SPCA.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019