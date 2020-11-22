Yorktown, Va. – Mary Jo Goens Hogge, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mary Jo was a native and lifelong peninsula resident she was the owner and operator of Shear Perfection Hair Salon since 1980. She enjoyed shopping, working in her yard. She enjoyed designing clothing and floral arrangements. She also loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ola and Lynwood Grey Goens, Sr. and is survived by Allen Hogge and her sons Ronnie Neff, Jr. and Steven Neff, Sr. and four grandchildren, Ronnie Ponce, Kassidy Davis, Ronnie Neff and Steven Neff, Jr.
She truly was an amazing, beautiful woman that will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.