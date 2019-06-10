Mary Joan Tuttle (Mary Jo) of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019.Mary Jo was born in New York on November 2, 1935 and spent the past 18 years living in Williamsburg, Virginia, a place that both she and her husband, Gerald (Gerry) Lee Tuttle, fell in love with during their many visits to see their son Jerry while he attended the College of William and Mary. Mary Jo and Gerry were college sweethearts, who recently celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. Along with being a loving wife, mother, and grandma, she was a dear friend and motherly figure to her children's friends during her years in Westchester County. It was well known that if you craved a great dinner, a tasty after school treat (homemade of course!), a helping hand with any arts and crafts project, or just a companion, Mary Jo's kitchen was your destination. Mary Jo fostered lifelong friendships which expanded her family. Over the years she was involved with countless church projects, a catering business, gourmet cooking and several book clubs. She was an avid collector of hobbies – quilting, embroidery, crocheting and skilled at them all. She passed down her love of homemade "everything" to her children and grandchildren. She loved history and instilled this love in her family by making American Girl dolls come to life with her granddaughters. Above all, she was cherished as a sweet, lively, and caring woman who will be dearly missed. Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband, Gerry and her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Mark Lunenburg of Branford, CT. She is predeceased by her son Jerry, and survived by her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Stephanie Tuttle and Ramsey Walker of San Francisco, CA. She was the proud grandmother and great-grandmother of seven grandchildren and a new great-grandson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's of Arimathea Episcopal Church, 2172 Saw Mill River Road, White Plains, NY 10607. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( ). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com. Published in Daily Press on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary