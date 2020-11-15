1/1
Mary Juanita Fowler
Mary J. Fowler, 82, passed away November 13, 2020 surrounded by her sons. Mary loved the Lord and was an active member of Faith Outreach Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fowler, brother, Junior and sister, Libby. She is survived by her sons, Jay (Nell), Tony (Terry) and Jack; brother, James; and sisters, Diana and Sonya; grandchildren, Emily, Lexi, TJ, Rachel, and Chandler; and her great-grandson Oliver.

The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-5:30pm. Due to the governor's restrictions a private graveside will be held on Wednesday at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The graveside service will be broadcast on Facebook live and the link will be available at rhaydensmith.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
November 14, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Nita. The year I was with her I grew to love her just like my own. She was such a sweet, sassy, loving lady. I will miss her so much! Prayers to you guys and love to you all!
Kaci Bolt
