Mary J. Fowler, 82, passed away November 13, 2020 surrounded by her sons. Mary loved the Lord and was an active member of Faith Outreach Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fowler, brother, Junior and sister, Libby. She is survived by her sons, Jay (Nell), Tony (Terry) and Jack; brother, James; and sisters, Diana and Sonya; grandchildren, Emily, Lexi, TJ, Rachel, and Chandler; and her great-grandson Oliver.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-5:30pm. Due to the governor's restrictions a private graveside will be held on Wednesday at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The graveside service will be broadcast on Facebook live and the link will be available at rhaydensmith.com