Mary K. Carr, 96, of Virginia, passed away November 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie J. Carr, CDR, USN; and a son-in-law Robert Doerflein. She is survived by her son, John Carr; daughters, Mary Doerflein, Susan Carr, and Nancy Sholdar; grandchildren, Katherine Petty, William Koenig, and Robert Leslie Doerflein; and four great-grandchildren, McKenna, Ava, Brandon, and Lauren. Mary was a dedicated homemaker and member of the Francis Asbury Methodist Church. She greatly enjoyed taking part in her Church's choir, as well as cooking, dancing, and golfing.
Services will take place at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, on Sunday December 1, with a visitation beginning at 11:00am and a service following at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019