Mary Kay Carter
Mary Kay Carter, age 61 of Gloucester, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mary Kay was a 27-year staff member with the Transportation Depart-ment of the Gloucester County Public School System and dearly loved each child who rode her bus and the many friendships established over the years. Family time was precious to her; she enjoyed reading a good book, and shopping, however, watching a Hallmark movie would be irresistible. Father, Pernell Williams, and grandmother Kathleen White Bennett preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert "Popeye" Carter, daughter, Robin Singleton (James), son Matthew Singleton (Stephanie), mother, Mary Alma Benson, brothers, Robby Williams, and John William Benson (Lindsay). The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service officiated by the Reverend David Burnett, will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic mask are required, and additional information will be provided at the visitation. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
