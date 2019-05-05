Mary L. Green passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Mrs. Green was born January 31, 1930 in Portsmouth, Ohio and has been a resident of the Peninsula since 1961.Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, and father to their son, Norman E Richards, her second husband, Hubert W. Green; father, Arthur Blanton; mother Marie Daniels; stepmother Linnie Mae Blanton.She is survived by her son, James E Richards (Vickie); stepsons, H. Wayne Green Jr. (Jeannie), Gene E. Green MD (Shawn James); stepdaughter, Danette A. Reca; grandsons, Timothy Green (Ashley), Christian Green (Miranda); granddaughters, Lauren Nicholson and Lindsey Reca; great grandson Adron Green.Mary was a member of the ABWA, a charter member of the Eastern Star at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, member of Hampton Roads Bowling Association, member of the Red Hat Association, enjoyed Square Dancing at Langley Air Force Base and was a season ticket holder to the Peninsula Community Theater. After living at Fort Monroe and in the Riverdale community, she spent the last 10 years of her life living at the Chapman Apartments, in the Peninsula Town Center.The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with Reverend David Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed to Pine Chapel Church or the Peninsula SPCA. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary