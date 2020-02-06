|
|
Mary Lea Green Prather, 68, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, died suddenly on February 1, 2020. Mary was born on September 21, 1951, in Philippi, WV. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, C.J. Prather; children, Judd Prather and Molly (Ryan) Rollins, both of Richmond; granddaughters, Juliet and Maggie; and siblings, Diana Smith, Rosita Baughman, Carol Ann Thrasher, Steve Green, and Thomas Green. She also leaves behind her Harbor Baptist Church family, where she served faithfully for 35 years alongside her husband, Pastor C.J. Prather.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Brooks Green and Mary Josephine McVicker Green, and siblings Philena Carman, Richard Green, Isabell Freeman, Edmond Kenneth Greene, Josephine Lovett, Michael Green, Karl Greene, Donald Greene, Danny Green, and Lane Scott Green.
The family will receive visitors at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 9, at Harbor Baptist Church, 1509 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia, with a celebration of life service to begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Philippi, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020