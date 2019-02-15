Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Shipley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Shipley Obituary
Mary Leake Shipley, 85, of Highland Springs, VA passed away February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shipley, Jr., and her parents, Schley Leake and Eva Yount.Mary is survived by her three children Edward Shipley, III, Eva Leftwich (Bill) and Florence Brown (Troy); five grandchildren, Marie Snead (Drew), Jonathan Leftwich (Jessica), Grandon Brown, Hannah Brown and Aaron-David Brown; and a sister, Anne Manson.A funeral service will be held 3 PM Sunday, February 17th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.