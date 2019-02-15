|
|
Mary Leake Shipley, 85, of Highland Springs, VA passed away February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shipley, Jr., and her parents, Schley Leake and Eva Yount.Mary is survived by her three children Edward Shipley, III, Eva Leftwich (Bill) and Florence Brown (Troy); five grandchildren, Marie Snead (Drew), Jonathan Leftwich (Jessica), Grandon Brown, Hannah Brown and Aaron-David Brown; and a sister, Anne Manson.A funeral service will be held 3 PM Sunday, February 17th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019