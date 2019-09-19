|
Mary Linda Sawyer, age 71, died peacefully on September 16, 2019 at home after a lengthy struggle with vascular dementia. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Forrest.
She is survived by her loving husband Stephen (Tom) and two wonderful sons and family, Robert and wife Tracy and grandson, Evan of Virginia Beach and Stephen and wife Beth and grandchildren Hannah, Lauren and Anderson of Indian Land, SC.
Linda and Tom were high school sweethearts and married for 52 years. The early years included continuing her education at Hampton Roads Business College and a short career with Civil Service. During this period, she enjoyed singing, bridge and serving as president of Hampton's Junior Woman's Club. Work was halted to raise two sons and support her husband as he completed his education.
After ensuring her family completed their education, she returned to work at Hampton Roads Academy as a computer and language arts instructor. Under the tutelage of Principal Alice Herring a new curriculum of life's experiences was developed enriching the lives of hundreds of students. After a 17 year career she was forced into retirement due to medical problems.
The Sawyer family wishes to thank Drusilla Ashby, Karen Johnson, Riverside Home Health and Hospice programs for their professionalism and caring during her fight with dementia. She was surrounded with family and life long friends and will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will be held at Parklawn Cemetery in Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019