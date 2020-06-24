Mary Linda Womack, 76, departed her earthly body on June 18th, 2020, to help our Lord with catering requirements. She was born at the old Elizabeth Buxton Hospital in Newport News January 27th , 1944, and raised a Hampton girl, attending Hampton High School. She proceeded to college at James Madison University, where she followed family women with an Elementary Education and Library degree, to teach 5th and 6th graders all over the world. (Arizona, South Carolina, Indiana, Florida, Virginia, Germany, and Korea).After a short 8-week engagement, she became an Air Force Maintenance Officer's wife on March 19th, 1977, and departed for a new life in Bitburg, Germany, just three months later.She was proceeded in death by her parents, Nan and Maurice Dills, and her 1 sibling, Libby, and her four Aunts, making her the matriarch of the Dills family.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Eddie Womack; two children, Chris Nida and Lindsay Nida Womack (Daly), and her two children from Eddie's side of the family, Alan Womack and Melissa Womack (Walton). Also, she was proud and loved being Grand Mary to her 8 grandchildren, Jaryd and Jordan Walton, Samantha and Brandon Womack, and Morgan, Timothy, Jadon and Micah Daly.Mary Linda was a lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Newport News. Born into the church, she was raised in the church, baptized at Trinity, married her beloved Eddie at Trinity, and had her two children baptized there as well. She served her church serving in numerous administration jobs, performing the tasks as the Council Chair for the last six years, and providing hospitality as one of the lead cooks for functions, funerals, and the annual valentine Sweetheart Banquet.She served God not only at Trinity by teaching Sunday School, but also by being active in the Peninsula Rainbow Emmaus community for over 20 years, loving and praising God, and by teaching a weekly Bible Study to a group of women from Gloucester.Mary Linda had two passions in life, besides Eddie. One, she loved to cook, and hospitality was her gift from God. She operated a catering company, Thymes Remembered, for over 20 years, worked as the Langley officer's Club head Chef, and cooked for people all over the world including Julie and David Eisenhower.Her second passion was scrapbooking, and she developed skills and talent to display trips that Eddie and she took all over the world. Places traveled included Europe, Wales, Scotland, England, Austria, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Czechoslovakia, Italy, Thailand, the Philippines, Israel, Turkey, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and all over the Caribbean and BermudaA funeral service will be held at the Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27th at 1 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.A Memorial service celebrating her life will be video recorded and presented the end of July, with more details later. This service will be from her church family at Trinity.Mary Linda will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be released later.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.