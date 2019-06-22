Mary Lou Agnew, 93, passed away at home in Newport News on June 18, 2019.



Mary Lou was born on Dec. 22, 1925, in Cranberry, W.Va., to the late Clara Parker and Adolphus Andrew "Dice" Thompson. She was the first of six children, and she was a great inspiration to them and helped with their care.



Mary Lou graduated from Hinton High School in West Virginia at the age of 16 and attended Beckley, W.Va., Business College for two years. She worked at Fort Monroe for 28 years and for several years for a local real estate agent.



She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, of Hampton, where she held several offices. She was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.



Mary Lou was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Wilkins Agnew, after only 23 years of a happy marriage; her only child, James S. Agnew; a sister, Nita Bishop; a brother, Don Thompson; a sister-in-law, Janice Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Chisholm.



She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter-in-law, Patricia Agnew, of Newport News, who lovingly cared for her in her final years; granddaughter, Tracy Cooper (Troy), of Suffolk; two sisters, Connie Chisholm, of Carrollton, and Rose Adkins (Hobert), of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, the Rev. William A. "Bill" Thompson, of Nimitz, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Lois Thompson, of North; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton. A graveside service will immediately follow.