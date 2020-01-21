|
Mary Lou (Campbell) Monticello, 89, of Newport News, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Mary was born a coal miner's daughter on May 7, 1930, in Boone County, West Virginia, the second of seven children. While working in the typing pool for the FBI in Washington, D.C., she met her future husband, Clarence (Monti) Monticello, who was just beginning his career in the US Army. Mary and Monti were married on May 7, 1950. They were stationed in Virginia, Germany, New Jersey, Hawaii, and New York, during which time they raised their family. They retired in Newport News, VA, in 1971. Monti preceded her in death in 1996.
After raising her 3 daughters, Mary became a grandmother of 4, then a great-grandmother of 3. She loved all of these children with all her heart.
Mary was known for her infectious giggle, her bowling and Scrabble skills, jigsaw puzzles, dancing, and devotion to her family and friends. She was a phenomenal Scrabble player with extraordinary skills. Virtually every night featured a game. We would all try to beat her, but the reality was we rarely did.
Mary is survived by her brothers William Campbell of Tateville, KY, Judson Campbell of Nashville, TN; sister Karen Guenther of Somerset, KY; daughters Janet Nevin (Joe) of Melrose, MA, Nancy Miller of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sandy Neades of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Jennifer Sloggie of Virginia Beach, VA, Megan Sloggie-Moats (Zach) of Hampton, VA, Sam Nevin of Brooklyn, NY, and Mike Nevin of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren Aren, Roan and Sedona.
A memorial service will be conducted by Chaplain Chuck Rowley Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM, and the service will begin at 2:00 PM. Mary and Monti will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery later this year.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 21, 2020