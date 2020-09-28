Williamsburg, VA - Mary Lou Wyatt, 91, of Newport News, VA passed away on Thursday Sep. 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James & Lena May Chambers of Kenansville, NC. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilton W. Wyatt, her daughter, Rita Evans of Senaca Falls, NY, & her grandson, Kevin M. Eadie of Williamsburg, VA. She is survived by her children; Brenda D. Eadie of Southport, NC, Emily Y. Hancock of Williamsburg, VA, Jewel M. Reid of Williamsburg, VA, Helen M. Roybark of Christiansburg, VA, Danny Wyatt of Greer, SC, & Barry Wyatt of Charlotte, NC. Mary Lou was born in Duplin County, NC on December 7, 1928. She was a resident of the Peninsula for over 65 years & employed by Leggett Dept. Store, JC Penney, & Newport News Shipbuilding. Mary Lou was a member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, Newport News. Her family was her life; She lived it without compromising her faith, integrity, work ethic, & unwavering concern for her family. Mary Lou is also survived by her grandchildren; Chad Belcher, Sarah Donahoe, Artie Evans, Tim Evans, Jason Hancock, Tom Johnson, her great grandchildren & Sister Betty Hinson of Dudley, NC. She will be forever missed by her family; They are comforted with their memories, & knowing she is with her Heavenly Father along with departed loved ones. Her family is sincerely grateful for the compassionate medical care & support from Dr. Flavia Kostov & the caring staff at Williamsburg Landing Rehabilitation.
Out of respect & concern for the health of others during covid-19, there will be a private service at Peninsula Memorial Park on Fri. Oct. 2, 2020 officiated by Dr. Jay Russ, Pastor. Arrangements are by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. For expressions of sympathy in Mary Lou's memory, her family requests random acts of kindness to those in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kevin Eadie Foundation, at any Old Point National Bank, or www.helpkevin.org