Mary Louella "Cook" Owens, age 83 of Gloucester, departed this world for Heaven on June 22, 2020. Born on April 24, 1937, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to the late Emerson and Marie Diehl, the 5th child of 14 siblings. She moved to Virginia in the 1940s, met her husband Fay Owens, and married 52 years before he preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, siblings, Richard, Evelyn, Eleanor, Lavenna, and Margaret preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Gilbert Owens, Sr. (Sonja), Connie Owens-Houston (Bob), beloved Nanny to her grandchildren, Gil, Jr., Kristie, Brad, Mandy, Jacob, and great-grandchildren, Gil, III, Hunter, Zachary, McKinsey, Kingston, Falynn, Judah, Leona, Owen, Ronnie, Raelynn, siblings, Jeannie, Ellie, Johnny, Gilbert, Bill, Donny, and Mark. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Kevin Smith at 12:30 p.m. in Windsor Garden Cemetery, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, VA 23050. Due to the COVID-19 mask are required-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Windsor Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
