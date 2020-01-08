|
Mrs. Mary Louise Burton Barnes, daughter of the late Leroy and Louise Burton, passed on January 3, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. 'Louise' was born on October 26, 1927 in Newport News, Va. Mrs. Barnes was a long time resident of Hampton, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Barnes and her brothers, William Woodley Burton and Joseph Andrew Burton. She was also preceded in death by a special great-great nephew, Jahee Hoke.
Mrs. Barnes graduated from Huntington High School and furthered her education at Virginia Union University (BS in Secondary Education) and Hampton Institute (Master's). She retired from the Newport News Department of Social Services.
Lulu, as she was fondly called, was known for her creative and artistic talents. She loved and supported her family with passion and wisdom. Her survivors include her loving sister, Anne B. Robinson; Devoted Great Niece and Great-Great Nephew who were her caregivers-Kerima Hoke and JaJuan Hoke; other nephews and nieces-Harry Nickelson (Roslyn), Andrew Nickelson, Chester Nickelson (Gloria), Trieste Nickelson, David Nickelson (Roberta) and Charlene Burton-Reynolds (Lavon), as well as other extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Barnes will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 1:00 pm at the home of her sister, located at 2305 Executive Drive, Hampton, Virginia. Dr. Raymond L. Lassiter, presiding.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020