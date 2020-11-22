1/
Mary Louise May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise May, 60, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Mary, born on December 16, 1959 at Beaufort Naval Hospital, was the 3rd of 5 children born to Louise (née Davis) and Delancey Pryor.

Mary was preceded in death by her father; her brother John Medford; her sister Sharon; and her brother-in-law Mark.

Mary is survived by her children RJ (Beth), and Megan (Josh); her mother; her brother, Dan; her sister, Karen; her 4 grandchildren; her 5 nephews; and her 3 nieces.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Young Life Peninsula.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved