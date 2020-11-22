Mary Louise May, 60, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Mary, born on December 16, 1959 at Beaufort Naval Hospital, was the 3rd of 5 children born to Louise (née Davis) and Delancey Pryor.



Mary was preceded in death by her father; her brother John Medford; her sister Sharon; and her brother-in-law Mark.



Mary is survived by her children RJ (Beth), and Megan (Josh); her mother; her brother, Dan; her sister, Karen; her 4 grandchildren; her 5 nephews; and her 3 nieces.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Young Life Peninsula.



