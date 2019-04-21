Mary Louise Tennant Smith died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mary was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on December 19, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Earl "Mike" Tennant and Edna Mae Dennison Tennant. She moved to Virginia early in life and spent most of her life on the Virginia peninsula. Her beloved husband of 61 years, George Jackson "Jack" Smith; and sister, Nettie Jean Swiger preceded her in death.Survivors include her brother, James Earl Tennant and his wife, Betty Lou, of Sunset Beach, NC; son, B. Michael Smith and his wife, Dolores, of Sun City Center, FL; daughter, Karen Smith Corbett of Poquoson; grandchildren, Onalee, Carter and Jackson Smith and Erin Corbett; and great-grandchild, Olivia Hintz.Mary graduated from Newport News High School in 1947. She worked a variety of jobs in retail and in administration with Newport News schools, but her true avocations were as a mother and a wife. Mary spent many hours supporting Jack and the rest of the East End Blue Devils during the 1940's and 1950's.Mary was active in the Warwick Lions Club beginning in the 1970's, was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and contributed to the club's annual variety show.Mary was a member of Orcutt Baptist Church beginning in the 1950's when it was still located on Orcutt Avenue. She volunteered in a variety of activities and committees over the years and, as a member of the Maggie Roaten Sunday School class, received warm support from their prayer chain in recent months.She never received her driver's license but Jack would tell anyone she knows how to drive since "she's always telling me what to do behind the wheel." Mary was known on Griffin's Beach in Poquoson for her crab dip, chocolate éclair cake and pimento cheese.There will be a memorial service and celebration of Mary's life at Orcutt Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orcutt Baptist Church or to the Warwick Lions Club of Va. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary