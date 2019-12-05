Home

Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howard Funeral Home
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morning Glory Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Morning Glory Baptist Church
Mary Louise Trimmel Obituary
Mary Louise Trimmel departed this life on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. She was a native of Gloucester and member of Morning Glory Baptist Church. She is survuved by children, Marvin and Denise Howard; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday in Morning Glory Baptist Church. She will lie in state from 9:00am until service time. A viewing will be held from 6:00-7:00pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
