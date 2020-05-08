Mary Lucy Jefferson Stukes
Mary L. Stukes, 76, entered into Eternal Rest on May 2, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Whiting's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Full obituary and condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com

