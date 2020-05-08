Mary L. Stukes, 76, entered into Eternal Rest on May 2, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Whiting's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Full obituary and condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from May 8 to May 14, 2020.