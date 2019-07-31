|
Mary M. Hudson passed on July 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Henry Hudson; daughter, Gwendolyn Hudson-Henderson; 9 siblings, 6 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Calvary Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019