Mary Elizabeth Mock Hudson, 81, passed away on May 29,2020. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia, Bernadette, Loretta, Joanne, Darlene, Barbara and Tierra; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and social distancing will be maintained.



