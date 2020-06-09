Mary M. Hudson
Mary Elizabeth Mock Hudson, 81, passed away on May 29,2020. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia, Bernadette, Loretta, Joanne, Darlene, Barbara and Tierra; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and social distancing will be maintained.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
