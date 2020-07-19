Mary Malay Poland, 96 years old, a lifelong native of Gloucester, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her "sweetheart darlin buddy" and husband of 70 years, Jack. She was mumma to Marsha, Donald (Jack Carew), and Peggy (David Lewis). She was grandmama to Jennifer (John Dooley) and Kim (William Henebry), and great-grandmama to Carwyn and Carys. She retired from the Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, in 1984 after 25 years of civil service. Mary loved working her crossword puzzles, golfing, traveling all over the country with Jack in their RV, and being with her family, especially sharing time over steamed crabs and a cold beer. Mary was kind and patient, she never insisted on her own way. She enjoyed being a part of the happiness of those around her. Mary gave her love unconditionally; she allowed you to be yourself. She was deeply content. Mary was who she was because of Jesus. She was able to give thanks at all times, sincerely saying to the end "Thy will be done," because of her trust in Him. While service arrangements are private, if you would like to make a memorial gift, we invite you to donate to the General Fund at Bethany United Methodist Church, where Mary was a longtime member, P.O. Box 527, Gloucester Pt., VA 23062, and indicate your gift is in memory of Mary. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



