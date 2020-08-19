Mary Margaret (Gibson) Pearson, 91, born February 23, 1929 in Boston, MA passed away peacefully at Morningside of Newport News on August 16, 2020. A proud New England native, Mary was a Peninsula resident for the past 37 years. She was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs College and worked as a secretary at MIT after WWII. It was here that she met her husband, Lloyd, a junior Naval officer. They were married for 60 years before his passing in 2009. Mary and Lloyd lived across the US during their service years. She loved to travel and accompanied Lloyd around the world, including Australia, China, and Europe. A new chapter in their lives began in 1983 when they moved to Newport News. Early on, they joined St. Jerome Church where they became active members of a loving and accepting congregation. This was the case right up to Mary's passing. Above all, Mary loved her family. A proud mother, she left behind quite a legacy. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd and her parents, Charles Knight Gibson and Mary Margaret O'Connell. She is survived by children, Barbara Lurvery (Russ) of Chelmsford, MA, Margie Brown (Scott) of Willington, CT and Charlie Pearson of Long Island, NY; proud grandmother of eight: Beth, Jeanne, Matt, Melissa, Steve, Charlie and Tim and lastly she was the proud great-grandmother of ten: Anna, Gavin, Wyatt, Allie, Owen, Jack, Morgan, Maisey, Caden and Timmy. The family would like to thank Mary's neighbors and many church friends for their support and help in her later years. Special thanks to Yolanda and Tee, Martha and Mike, Pat and Jim, Diana and Chuck, and Helen and Bill. They also want to thank the staff and nurses of Morningside of Newport News and Interim Healthcare Hospice for their excellent care of Mary, especially during her last days. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Jerome Church by Fr. George Prado. Interment will be with her beloved husband, Lloyd at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



