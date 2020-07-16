1/1
Mary Martha Craine
Mary Craine, the sole survivor of 4 siblings, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, to join her husband, the late Dupree Craine. She is survived by her son, Nathan Dupree Craine, and her daughters, Arlene Craine Daniels and Nanette O. Craine; grandchildren Chadelle Binns, Cheniece and Daniel Hayden, Nathan D. Craine, and Lamar Daniels. Mary was a philanthropist, donating her time, energies and financial donations to various State, City and local groups. She was a devoted member of Greater Walters AME Zion Church, in Newport News Virginia.

A viewing will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held from 11-12 PM. Due to covid-19 restrictions this will be a private, family only event. Interment will occur at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton VA, at 2:00 PM. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
JUL
16
Interment
02:00 PM
Hampton National Cemetery
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
