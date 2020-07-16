Mary Craine, the sole survivor of 4 siblings, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, to join her husband, the late Dupree Craine. She is survived by her son, Nathan Dupree Craine, and her daughters, Arlene Craine Daniels and Nanette O. Craine; grandchildren Chadelle Binns, Cheniece and Daniel Hayden, Nathan D. Craine, and Lamar Daniels. Mary was a philanthropist, donating her time, energies and financial donations to various State, City and local groups. She was a devoted member of Greater Walters AME Zion Church, in Newport News Virginia.
A viewing will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held from 11-12 PM. Due to covid-19 restrictions this will be a private, family only event. Interment will occur at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton VA, at 2:00 PM. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com