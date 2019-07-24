Mary Mason Hamrick Pearse, 80, of Newport News, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019.



Mrs. Pearse was born on March 23, 1939 to Dr. Robert and Mary Elizabeth Hamrick in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from UNCG in Greensboro NC. During the span of her career, Mary worked as a costumed hostess for Colonial Williamsburg, then as a librarian at the Christopher Newport Library and at the Prince George County Memorial Library in MD in their bookmobile. She was then asked by the Charles H Taylor Memorial Library in Hampton, VA to start the Bookmobile service which she accomplished with ease. This was her proudest accomplishment! After she and her husband moved to Williamsburg she again worked for Colonial Williamsburg as a costumed Visitor Aide. This was her final job before retirement.



Mary is survived by her husband George S. Pearse, Jr. Their marriage started on July 15, 1967 in Hilton Village, Newport News VA, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church and ended, with Mary's passing, on their 52nd anniversary last Monday. A testament to the love and devotion of their marriage.



Mary is also survived by her cousins Elizabeth Hanigan of Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Linda Talbott of Kansas City, MO.



The family would like to thank the staff at Mennowood Retirement Community, care providers at Intrepid Hospice and Active Daily Living and Donna O'Hara of Geriatric Care Advisors, LLC for their exceptional loving care of Mary.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mennowood Retirement Community.



In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the . Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019