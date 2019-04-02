|
|
Mary McCoy, 79 of Hampton, joined her husband Phillip "K.D" McCoy in heaven on Sunday, March 31st. Mary retired from the city of Hampton after 20+ years of service while also dedicating 48 years of her life to her beloved Phoebus Little League. She is survived by her son Philip "Duke" McCoy; grandchildren Timothy McCoy, Michael Turlington, Melissa Tarr and her husband David Tarr; brother in law Tommy Hale and his daughter Debbie Hale. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday April 5th at 6pm at Park Lawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N Armistead Ave in Hampton. Mary will always be remembered as a true icon of the Little League and Hampton communities.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019