Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
For more information about
Mary McCoy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McCoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary McCoy Obituary
Mary McCoy, 79 of Hampton, joined her husband Phillip "K.D" McCoy in heaven on Sunday, March 31st. Mary retired from the city of Hampton after 20+ years of service while also dedicating 48 years of her life to her beloved Phoebus Little League. She is survived by her son Philip "Duke" McCoy; grandchildren Timothy McCoy, Michael Turlington, Melissa Tarr and her husband David Tarr; brother in law Tommy Hale and his daughter Debbie Hale. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday April 5th at 6pm at Park Lawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N Armistead Ave in Hampton. Mary will always be remembered as a true icon of the Little League and Hampton communities.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now