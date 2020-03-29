|
Mary Montague Jones Stephens, a native of Gloucester County, Virginia, and daughter of the late Catesby Graham and Rosa Folkes Jones, died at her home in Richmond on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 93 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, James Warren Stephens, and by her only sibling, Catesby Graham Jones, Jr.
Mary Montague attended public schools in Gloucester County and graduated from St. Margaret's Episcopal School in Tappahannock. She graduated from Hollins College where she was known as Monty, majoring in European and English history. She excelled in three sports, received the gold pin for athletic achievement in her senior year, and was a member of Freya, an honor society.
Mary Montague taught seventh grade in Rockbridge County as well as in the City of Alexandria and in Riverside Elementary School in Newport News.
She was a member of the congregation of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and there taught Sunday school and served on the altar guild. She was the principal of the church's day school for six years. Upon her move to Richmond in 2017, she joined St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by three children, Peter Warren Stephens (and his wife, Victoria) of Leesburg, Virginia; Mary Graham (Molly) Anderson (and her husband, Arthur) of Richmond, Virginia; and Edwin Ford Stephens (and his wife, Beth) of Richmond, Virginia. She is survived also by eight grandchildren: Mary Montague (Montie) Irby (and her husband, Mark), Eric Conrad Anderson, Lucy Catlett Anderson, Bethany Jean Stephens, James Warren Stephens II, Charles Warren Stephens, David Graham Stephens, and Ann Bedford (Annie) Stephens. She is survived also by nine nieces and nephews.
Her remains will be interred with those of her husband in the Jones family gravesite at Ware Episcopal Church, Gloucester, Virginia, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.
There will be a memorial service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News, Virginia, the date and time of which will be announced soon after our community's current limitations on travel and on meeting sizes have been removed.
Peter, Molly and Ford are thankful for the care and devotion that the staff members of Westminster Canterbury gave to their mother, especially those on the Third Floor North of Parsons.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020