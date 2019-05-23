Home

COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Mary Morgan Obituary
Mary Morgan was called to eternal rest on May 18, 2019. She was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church for 48 years, where she served faithfully as President of the Usher Board. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters,Delores Morgan,Brenda Morgan(Wesley),Margo Carrick(Steve),two sons,Joseph Morgan(Diane),Bernard Morgan(Phyllis), 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a faithful daughter in law Sandy Morgan, and a host family and friends.Viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from Noon until 6:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Homegoing celebrations will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 ,12 Noon at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1824 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA.Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2019
