|
|
Mary Krebs, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, James Krebs; her sister, Nancy Hayes; and three brothers, Robert and Marshall Turner and J. B. Curry, Jr.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the J. Walter Martin Fund, C/O Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Rd. Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019