Mary Phillips Spady, 94, died Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born to Lawrence Baker and Louise Candler Phillips April 21, 1925 in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jo Bingham. Mary was a resident of Hampton for 90 years. She worked at Maida Development 8 years and Avon 5 years. She belonged to Buckroe Baptist Church where she sang in the choir into her eighties, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and chaired various committees. Mary was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and an avid gardener, winning Yard of the Month twice.
Mrs. Spady was married to Robert Spady for 62 years. They are survived by four daughters: Nancy Franklin (C. Jerry), Robin Lupia (Joe), Debbie Jordan (Mike), Moni Owens (Ron); ten grandchildren: Rhett Franklin, Amber Price, Tara Epps, Kyle Franklin, LuAnn Swaney, Logan Homeyer, Nicci Lupia, Christopher Jordan, Duane Smith, Kady Brown; and 20 great grandchildren: Rhys Franklin, Ethan Price, Penelope Franklin, Daphne Franklin, Aubrey Price, Ella Epps, Cade Franklin, Bill Franklin, Ike Franklin, Aggie Franklin, Maggie Franklin, Gavin Swaney, Brecken Homeyer, Tucker Homeyer, Georgiana Homeyer, Ellison Baldwin, Raegan Baldwin, Carter Brown, Caleigh Brown and Conor Brown.
Our family would like to thank Adrie Gamble for her loving care of our mother.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood funeral home followed by a service at 11:00 conducted by Rev. Raymond Bunn with interment to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Those wishing to honor Mary's memory can make a donation to the in her name. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020