Mary Patricia Blalock passed away on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her husband and two daughters after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer. Mary was born on March 27, 1961 in Dorchester, Massachusetts and spent her early childhood in her beloved Ireland. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Fitchburg State College in 1983, and earned her master's of science in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1987. She practiced as a Pediatric Intensive Care Clinical Nurse Specialist at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. She then started working in development and spent over 15 years at Hampton Roads Academy, holding numerous titles before spending the past 3 years as Director of Advancement. Mary was incredibly involved in her community and her church. She was the Chair of the Port Warwick Arts Festival for 8 years, and served as the National Chair of the Parent's Council at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with her husband from 2014-2015. She also served on the board at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center for many years, much of the time as President, and was recently named an honorary fellow. She was involved in the Junior League of Hampton Roads for 31 years as an active member, President, and then Sustainer. Mary was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, along with her daughters. Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years, Julian Harward Blalock, Jr.; her daughters, Nora Catherine and Marnie Lalon; her father, Maurice Gleeson; her 5 younger brothers; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nora Driscoll Gleeson, and her stepmother, Catherine Brennan Gleeson. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia, 23601. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hampton Roads Academy, or . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2019