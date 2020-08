On August 13, 2020 loving mother/grandmother passed away at the age of 81. Mary had a love of music and played the tenor banjo. She played at Shakeys Pizza sing along for several years and played in numerous Orchestras.



She is survived by her two children, Sharon Murphy (Robert), Richard Collier (Gail). Grandchildren, Emily Griffith (Zach), Tia Collier. Great Grandchild, Richard Griffith. Memorial services to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store