Mary Rowe Payne, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Peninsula, she retired as an Executive Secretary from Newport News Shipbuilding. She was a member of Newport News Church of Christ.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Orris and Evelyn Rowe; sister, Shirley Rogers and brother, Jim Rowe. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sherman E. Payne; children, Sherman E. Payne Jr. (Charman) and Patricia L. Harris (Randall, Jr,); sister, Agnes Beauchamp; and grandchildren, Madison Paige Payne, Randall Lee Harris, III and Sherman Edward Payne Harris.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 pm Monday, October 5 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton. Mary's life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Newport News Church of Christ, 5886 Jefferson Ave, in Newport News. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave in Hampton, 757-723-3191, www.rhaydensmith.com