Mary Rowland Sawyer, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was born in Lakeland, FL and had resided on the Peninsula for 54 years before moving to Yuma, AZ to be closer to her daughter, Carolyn. Mary was a telephone operator for various companies on the Peninsula. She was a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years serving as Worthy Matron several times.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. "Buzz" Sawyer and her son, David Sawyer. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Carolyn Sawyer of Yuma, AZ.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12Noon -1:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow starting at 1:00p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 213 McLaws Circle #28, Williamsburg, VA 23185. or Hospice of Yuma, 1824 South 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
