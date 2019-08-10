Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Rowland Sawyer


1922 - 2019
Mary Rowland Sawyer Obituary
Mary Rowland Sawyer, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was born in Lakeland, FL and had resided on the Peninsula for 54 years before moving to Yuma, AZ to be closer to her daughter, Carolyn. Mary was a telephone operator for various companies on the Peninsula. She was a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years serving as Worthy Matron several times.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. "Buzz" Sawyer and her son, David Sawyer. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Carolyn Sawyer of Yuma, AZ.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12Noon -1:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow starting at 1:00p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 213 McLaws Circle #28, Williamsburg, VA 23185. or Hospice of Yuma, 1824 South 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
