Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140

Mary Ruth Heidt Wasiela

Mary Ruth Heidt Wasiela Obituary
Mary Ruth Heidt Wasiela, 66, departed this life on March 8, 2020, at her home in Lanexa, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Sam Heidt and her brother, James Harmon Heidt. She is survived by her husband, James Wasiela of Lanexa, VA; her brother, Samuel Branch Heidt, III and his wife, Joyce, of Hilton Head Island, SC; her niece, Jennifer Denise Gentzel of Hilton Head Island, SC; and nephew, James Harmon Heidt, and his wife, Tracie of Savannah, GA; grandnieces, Rachel Susanne Heidt, Sara Beth Heidt, Chloe Elizabeth Heidt and Cassandra Quinn Heidt.

Mary was born in Charleston, SC on January 14, 1954 and attended high school in Wadley, GA. She moved to Waynesboro, GA and worked at the Vogtle Nuclear Plant. She later moved to Appling, GA and enjoyed living on Clarks Hill Lake. She and Jim later moved to Lanexa, VA where they lived on the water and enjoyed boating. Mary was fond of gardening and bird watching, and especially loved her little dog, Bandit.

Visitation will take place, from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, March 13th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. Interment will take place at a later date in Bartow, GA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020
