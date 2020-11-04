1/1
Mary Stroud Diamond
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Stroud Diamond, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA, she has been a resident of the Peninsula for most of her life. She retired as a Nurse from the former Hampton General Hospital.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Diamond. Surviving are her children, William Brian Carl, Deana Carl VanCleef, Lisa Carl Singer and Michael Carl; grandchildren, Johnny, Kari, Jamie, Jolena, Jaeden, Stormy and Crystal; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Elena, Cadence, Emilyn, Liam, Victoria, Jackson, Levi, Ainsley and James. Our mother will be greatly missed. May she rest in Heaven with the angels.

Mary's life will celebrated, between Noon and 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home. For those wishing to attend, please contact the family directly.

It is requested that any expressions of sympathy, take the form of contributions to the Susan G. Komen Foundation by visiting ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved