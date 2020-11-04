Mary Stroud Diamond, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA, she has been a resident of the Peninsula for most of her life. She retired as a Nurse from the former Hampton General Hospital.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Diamond. Surviving are her children, William Brian Carl, Deana Carl VanCleef, Lisa Carl Singer and Michael Carl; grandchildren, Johnny, Kari, Jamie, Jolena, Jaeden, Stormy and Crystal; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Elena, Cadence, Emilyn, Liam, Victoria, Jackson, Levi, Ainsley and James. Our mother will be greatly missed. May she rest in Heaven with the angels.
Mary's life will celebrated, between Noon and 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home. For those wishing to attend, please contact the family directly.
It is requested that any expressions of sympathy, take the form of contributions to the Susan G. Komen Foundation by visiting ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate
.
