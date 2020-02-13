|
THOMAS, Mary Talley, 87, of N. Chesterfield, passed away on February 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Otey and Ursula Thomas; brother, Pendleton Emmett Thomas III, MD; nephews, John Pendleton Thomas and Hilary Quinton Thomas. She is survived by her brother, James Robert Thomas; sister, Catherine Thomas McDermott (Tom); sister-in-law, Jackie Thomas; nieces and nephews, Roberta Morse (Mark), Paul McDermott (Fran), Chris McDermott (Heather), Kevin McDermott, Robert Thomas (Jamieson), Randy Thomas (Judy), Ronald Thomas (Anne), Anne King, Mary Catherine Larson, Matthew Thomas (Nicole), Carrie Carmassie (Giulio); and many great-nieces and nephews. She graduated from Radford College and received her Masters of Education at Columbia University. She retired after teaching 40 years in the Newport News Public Schools. She played in bridge groups and loved playing board games with family and friends. Her hobbies were making beautiful quilts, knitting, gardening, reading, traveling and volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, graduation, wedding or any special event in our family. She spent hours making Christmas cookies for our family as well as her friends and neighbors, and her pecan pies were the best. We so appreciate the loving care by Pranee Terry, RN and staff of Bon Secours Hospice as well as the wonderfully caring staff at the Crossings at Bon Air. Mary was loved by all who knew her, her loving, kind and caring ways were the heart of our family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St Rd, Richmond, Va. 23224. A funeral Mass will be on 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, 1700 1st Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jerome's Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News, Va. 23608 or the Kassunga Mission Initiative, P.O. Box 72951, N. Chesterfield 23235, for creating brighter futures for the children of Kassunga Uganda.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2020