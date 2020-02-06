|
|
Mary Virginia Matty Staley ("Ginny"), passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 3rd, surrounded by her loving children and family. She was 94 years young!
Ginny has finally reunited with the love of her life, her devoted husband, Clement, who preceded her in death in 1977. She was also predeceased by her loving sister, Florence Croce and parents, Paul and Florence Matty.
Ginny was born on June 11, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, where she met and married Clem, her high school sweetheart. They grew up just two doors apart! She attended college at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Ginny and Clem were married in August of 1947 and moved to the Peninsula in 1957 for Clem's oral surgery practice. They raised their four children in the Hilton area of Newport News and spent their summers in their little paradise at Buckroe Beach. Ginny absolutely loved her days of walking the beach picking up clams and collecting seashells, but most of all entertaining her family and friends. Ginny was always the life of the party with her magnetic personality and infectious smile. Mom will also be remembered for her "SECRETS OF LIFE" philosophy and for her enjoyment of vodka tonics and salem cigarettes!
Ginny's beautiful life will be forever cherished by her four adoring children and their loving spouses: Craig and Kim Staley, David and Virginia Staley, Marguerite and Darrell Cunningham, and Martha and South Patterson; and her 13 amazing grandchildren: Jacob and Mason Staley; Elliot, Mary-Clem and Matty Staley; Alden, Jack, Kramer, Porter and Darrell, Jr. Cunningham; and South, Jr., Morgan and Clem Patterson.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Newport News, VA on Saturday, February 8th. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am and Mass will immediately follow at noon. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Ginny's family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Mennowood Retirement Community for their tender loving care, and also to all of her dear Mennowood friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Va. 23507 or St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 230 33rd St. Newport News, Va. 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020